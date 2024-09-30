Lucas Glover betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 10, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover shot 7-under and placed 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Glover's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In 2021, Glover finished 58th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Glover's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/30/2021
|58
|67-71-71-72
|-7
|10/1/2020
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|9/19/2019
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|10/25/2018
|14
|68-72-67-69
|-12
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 286.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 1.551 in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 this season (110th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.6 yards) ranks 162nd, while his 71.9% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 13th on TOUR with a mark of 0.511.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|287.6
|286.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|66.59%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|150
|21.54%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.92%
|17.46%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover has participated in 22 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Glover, who has 596 points, currently sits 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965.
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848). That ranked second in the field.
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.040
|-0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.511
|1.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.168
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.327
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.312
|1.551
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.