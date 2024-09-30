Lucas Glover betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Glover has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 286.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting.