Lee Hodges betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
When he takes the course Oct. 3-6, Lee Hodges will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship. In 2023, he shot 8-under and placed 43rd at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hodges has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2023, Hodges finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Hodges' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|9/29/2022
|30
|70-72-71-67
|-8
|9/30/2021
|45
|72-67-68-71
|-10
Hodges' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 62nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hodges has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of -3.822 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -4.360 in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.162 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 130th, while his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 58th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.223. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.22%.
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 136th on TOUR this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 20.24% of the time (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|294.7
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|65.22%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.16
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.24%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.84%
|13.89%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 56%.
- Currently, Hodges has 596 points, placing him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454. He finished 12th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 12th in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.162
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.223
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.208
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.252
|-3.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.399
|-4.360
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.