PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    When he takes the course Oct. 3-6, Lee Hodges will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship. In 2023, he shot 8-under and placed 43rd at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hodges has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2023, Hodges finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Hodges' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20234369-70-71-70-8
    9/29/20223070-72-71-67-8
    9/30/20214572-67-68-71-10

    Hodges' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 62nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hodges has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of -3.822 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -4.360 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.162 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 130th, while his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 58th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.223. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.22%.
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 136th on TOUR this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 20.24% of the time (166th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130294.7298.5
    Greens in Regulation %11665.22%69.44%
    Putts Per Round11729.1631.0
    Par Breakers16620.24%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.84%13.89%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 56%.
    • Currently, Hodges has 596 points, placing him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454. He finished 12th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.1620.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.223-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.208-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.252-3.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.399-4.360

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.