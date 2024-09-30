Lee Hodges betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454. He finished 12th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.