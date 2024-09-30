PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Yu enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Yu has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • Yu last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Yu's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC69-76+1
    9/29/20221967-73-68-70-10

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Yu is averaging -2.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.500 this season (13th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu has a 0.378 mark (28th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR, while he ranks 167th with a putts-per-round average of 30.04. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23309.4305.2
    Greens in Regulation %970.57%50.69%
    Putts Per Round16730.0429.4
    Par Breakers627.78%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance13716.08%14.24%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • With 469 points, Yu currently ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349 (he finished 39th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.500-0.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.378-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.345-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.500-0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.033-2.221

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.