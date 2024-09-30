2H AGO
Kevin Yu betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Yu at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Yu has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- Yu last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|9/29/2022
|19
|67-73-68-70
|-10
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Yu is averaging -2.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.500 this season (13th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu has a 0.378 mark (28th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR, while he ranks 167th with a putts-per-round average of 30.04. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|309.4
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.57%
|50.69%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|30.04
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|6
|27.78%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|16.08%
|14.24%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- With 469 points, Yu currently ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349 (he finished 39th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.500
|-0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.378
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.345
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.500
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.033
|-2.221
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.