Kevin Yu betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349 (he finished 39th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished fourth in that event).