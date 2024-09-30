PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Tway betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Tway enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 13th-place finish in the Procore Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Tway at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tway has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Tway's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Tway's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC70-72-2
    9/29/2022MC70-77+3
    9/30/2021MC74-72+2
    10/1/2020MC72-71-1

    Tway's recent performances

    • Tway has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Kevin Tway has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tway is averaging 1.989 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Tway is averaging 0.892 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tway .

    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tway owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (65th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.2 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tway ranks 158th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.499. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.94%.
    • On the greens, Tway has registered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance36307.2307.8
    Greens in Regulation %2968.94%69.79%
    Putts Per Round11029.1129.5
    Par Breakers13422.47%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.64%16.32%

    Tway's best finishes

    • Tway has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Tway sits 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 285 points.

    Tway's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Tway's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 1.682 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • Tway's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.155 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tway's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.279 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Tway posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.831, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Tway recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1491.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.499-1.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.136-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3491.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1350.892

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-71-74-72+617
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-66-69-75-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6870-67-75-73+53
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-68-72-126
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5269-65-70-72-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-66-71-72-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.