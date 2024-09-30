Kevin Tway betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Kevin Tway enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 13th-place finish in the Procore Championship his last time in competition.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tway has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In Tway's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Tway's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|9/29/2022
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|9/30/2021
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|10/1/2020
|MC
|72-71
|-1
Tway's recent performances
- Tway has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Kevin Tway has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging 1.989 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tway is averaging 0.892 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
- Tway owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (65th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.2 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tway ranks 158th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.499. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.94%.
- On the greens, Tway has registered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|307.2
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.94%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.11
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.47%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.64%
|16.32%
Tway's best finishes
- Tway has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Tway sits 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 285 points.
Tway's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Tway's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 1.682 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Tway's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.155 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tway's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.279 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Tway posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.831, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
- Tway recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.149
|1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.499
|-1.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.136
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.349
|1.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.135
|0.892
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-68-72
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|69-65-70-72
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-66-71-72
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.