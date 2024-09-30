Kevin Tway betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Tway's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 1.682 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

Tway's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.155 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tway's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.279 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Tway posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.831, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.