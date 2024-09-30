Kevin Streelman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 55th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Streelman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Streelman has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.