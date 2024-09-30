Kevin Streelman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Streelman had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Streelman has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Streelman's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|74-70
|E
|9/29/2022
|24
|71-67-71-70
|-9
|9/30/2021
|31
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|9/19/2019
|4
|72-67-69-64
|-16
|10/25/2018
|MC
|69-78
|+3
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 55th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Streelman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -2.187 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.043 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 110th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.044, while he ranks 77th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.78%.
- On the greens, Streelman has registered a -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a putts-per-round average of 29.35, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|294.8
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|66.78%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.35
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.20%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.90%
|14.29%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman, who has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 47.4%.
- With 94 points, Streelman currently ranks 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985 (he finished 64th in that tournament).
- Streelman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.306.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
- Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.043
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.044
|-1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.075
|-0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.323
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.485
|-2.187
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|66-72-72-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.