Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty hits the links Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 64th-place finish in the Procore Championship his last time in competition.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Dougherty missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Dougherty's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/25/2018
|MC
|70-74
|E
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dougherty has an average finish of 55th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Dougherty has an average finishing position of 55th in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 325.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging -1.900 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging -2.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.807 this season, which ranks third on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.0 yards) ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty has a -0.447 average that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dougherty's -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages 29.96 putts per round (163rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|317.0
|325.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|69.10%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.96
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|124
|22.80%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.58%
|11.90%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty, who has participated in 19 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times (36.8%).
- Currently, Dougherty ranks 187th in the FedExCup standings with 72 points.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dougherty produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.507. In that event, he finished 46th.
- Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.475 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078). That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.807
|1.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.447
|-2.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.385
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.308
|-1.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.332
|-2.768
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|65-71-72-66
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|67-74-77-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.