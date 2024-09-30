Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Dougherty produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.507. In that event, he finished 46th.

Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.475 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078). That ranked 22nd in the field.