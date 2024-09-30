PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kevin Dougherty hits the links Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 64th-place finish in the Procore Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Dougherty at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Dougherty missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Dougherty's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/25/2018MC70-74E

    Dougherty's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dougherty has an average finish of 55th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Dougherty has an average finishing position of 55th in his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 325.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dougherty is averaging -1.900 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dougherty is averaging -2.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dougherty .

    Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dougherty has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.807 this season, which ranks third on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.0 yards) ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty has a -0.447 average that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dougherty's -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages 29.96 putts per round (163rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4317.0325.4
    Greens in Regulation %2669.10%72.62%
    Putts Per Round16329.9630.8
    Par Breakers12422.80%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.58%11.90%

    Dougherty's best finishes

    • Dougherty, who has participated in 19 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times (36.8%).
    • Currently, Dougherty ranks 187th in the FedExCup standings with 72 points.

    Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dougherty produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.507. In that event, he finished 46th.
    • Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.475 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078). That ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

    Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.8071.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.447-2.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.3850.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.308-1.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.332-2.768

    Dougherty's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-71-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5072-68-76-70-27
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3872-64-71-70-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-70-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-69-69-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-68-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4665-71-72-66-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6467-74-77-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.