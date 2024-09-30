Keith Mitchell betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Keith Mitchell of the United States putts on the 15th green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 12th-place finish in the Procore Championship his last time in competition.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over the last four times Mitchell has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Mitchell's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|9/30/2021
|MC
|73-71
|E
|10/1/2020
|MC
|74-72
|+2
Mitchell's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -0.990 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 4.641 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.737 (fourth) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.1 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks eighth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.669, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.61%.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR, while he ranks 137th with a putts-per-round average of 29.38. He has broken par 28.90% of the time (second on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|311.1
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.61%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.38
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|2
|28.90%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.61%
|12.35%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Currently, Mitchell has 599 points, placing him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.314 (his best mark this season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.737
|2.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.669
|2.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.026
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.356
|-0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.024
|4.641
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.