Keith Mitchell betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076 (he finished 14th in that event).

Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.314 (his best mark this season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.