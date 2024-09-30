PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Keith Mitchell of the United States putts on the 15th green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 12th-place finish in the Procore Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over the last four times Mitchell has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Mitchell's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC73-76+5
    9/30/2021MC73-71E
    10/1/2020MC74-72+2

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -0.990 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 4.641 in his past five tournaments.
    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.737 (fourth) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.1 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks eighth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.669, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.61%.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR, while he ranks 137th with a putts-per-round average of 29.38. He has broken par 28.90% of the time (second on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13311.1314.7
    Greens in Regulation %870.61%72.53%
    Putts Per Round13729.3829.1
    Par Breakers228.90%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.61%12.35%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Currently, Mitchell has 599 points, placing him 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.314 (his best mark this season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7372.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6692.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0260.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.356-0.990
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0244.641

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.