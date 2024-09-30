K.H. Lee betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.

Lee is averaging 1.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.