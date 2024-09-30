PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: K.H. Lee of South Korea putts on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) when he tees off in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, for the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship .

    Latest odds for Lee at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Lee's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Lee missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Lee's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC75-70+1
    9/30/2021MC72-70-2
    10/1/20204668-73-70-73-4
    9/19/2019MC75-70+1
    10/25/20183572-68-71-70-7

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee is averaging 1.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.212 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.078 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.6 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 146th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.372. Additionally, he ranks 130th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.62%.
    • On the greens, Lee has registered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 24.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75301.6306.9
    Greens in Regulation %13064.62%71.79%
    Putts Per Round7828.9130.1
    Par Breakers6324.76%23.08%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.52%14.10%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • As of now, Lee has accumulated 411 points, which ranks him 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.017. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.941). That ranked third in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0780.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.372-1.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.100-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2041.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.010-0.212

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

