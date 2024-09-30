K.H. Lee betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: K.H. Lee of South Korea putts on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) when he tees off in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, for the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship .
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Lee's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Lee missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Lee's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|9/30/2021
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|10/1/2020
|46
|68-73-70-73
|-4
|9/19/2019
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|10/25/2018
|35
|72-68-71-70
|-7
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee is averaging 1.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.212 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.078 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.6 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 146th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.372. Additionally, he ranks 130th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.62%.
- On the greens, Lee has registered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 24.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|301.6
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|64.62%
|71.79%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.91
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|63
|24.76%
|23.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.52%
|14.10%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, Lee has accumulated 411 points, which ranks him 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.017. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.941). That ranked third in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.078
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.372
|-1.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.100
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.204
|1.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.010
|-0.212
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.