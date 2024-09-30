Justin Suh betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
In his last competition at the Procore Championship, Justin Suh posted a 37th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over the last two times Suh has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Suh last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Suh's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|9/19/2019
|MC
|72-72
|E
Suh's recent performances
- Suh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 2.211 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Suh is averaging 1.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.640.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 119th. He has broken par 24.31% of the time (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|300.6
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|66.17%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.18
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.31%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|16.27%
|10.80%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Suh sits 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 149 points.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 1.828 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Suh produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.688.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh posted his best performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.390.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.133
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.640
|-1.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.271
|1.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.657
|2.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.387
|1.146
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-66-71-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
