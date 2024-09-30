Justin Suh betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Suh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 2.211 Strokes Gained: Putting.