2H AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Suh betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    In his last competition at the Procore Championship, Justin Suh posted a 37th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over the last two times Suh has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Suh last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Suh's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/29/2022MC76-76+8
    9/19/2019MC72-72E

    Suh's recent performances

    • Suh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 2.211 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Suh is averaging 1.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.640.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 119th. He has broken par 24.31% of the time (84th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84300.6303.0
    Greens in Regulation %9166.17%70.99%
    Putts Per Round11929.1829.1
    Par Breakers8424.31%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance14116.27%10.80%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Suh sits 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 149 points.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 1.828 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Suh produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.688.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh posted his best performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.390.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.133-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.640-1.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.2711.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.6572.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.3871.146

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7368-69-71-70-63
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-68-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-66-71-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship3769-70-73-70-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.