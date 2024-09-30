Justin Lower betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.135 mark ranked in the field.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 3.864 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.721. In that event, he finished 43rd.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).