Justin Lower betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower will compete Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his last tournament he placed seventh in the Procore Championship, shooting 12-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Lower's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Lower missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Lower's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|9/29/2022
|45
|70-72-71-69
|-6
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 2.957 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 2.271 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 (127th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.6 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 61st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.203, while he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.96%.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 27th on TOUR this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 103rd. He has broken par 25.19% of the time (51st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|295.6
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|68.96%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.04
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.19%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.89%
|14.44%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- With 461 points, Lower currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.135 mark ranked in the field.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 3.864 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.721. In that event, he finished 43rd.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.165
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.203
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.080
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.359
|2.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.318
|2.271
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.