2H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower will compete Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his last tournament he placed seventh in the Procore Championship, shooting 12-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Lower at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Lower's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Lower missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Lower's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC73-69-2
    9/29/20224570-72-71-69-6

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of 2.957 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 2.271 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 (127th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.6 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 61st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.203, while he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.96%.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 27th on TOUR this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 103rd. He has broken par 25.19% of the time (51st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124295.6293.4
    Greens in Regulation %2868.96%71.94%
    Putts Per Round10329.0429.2
    Par Breakers5125.19%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.89%14.44%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • With 461 points, Lower currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.135 mark ranked in the field.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 3.864 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.721. In that event, he finished 43rd.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1650.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.203-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.080-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3592.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3182.271

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.