Josh Teater betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five tournaments, Teater finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Teater finished 61st in his only finish over his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Josh Teater has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Teater has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.