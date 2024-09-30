PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Josh Teater betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Josh Teater of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Josh Teater will compete in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a 61st-place finish at the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Teater at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over the last two times Teater has played the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Teater missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Teater's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/19/2019MC75-69E
    10/25/2018MC71-73E

    Teater's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Teater finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Teater finished 61st in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Josh Teater has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -1.909 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Teater .

    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-297.6304.7
    Greens in Regulation %-67.08%73.15%
    Putts Per Round-29.7529.8
    Par Breakers-20.42%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.19%17.13%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's best finishes

    • Teater is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 19 tournaments).
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 15.8%.

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.909

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-71-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-70-72-63
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-70-75+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-72+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-68-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-65E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6173-66-73-75-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

