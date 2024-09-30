Josh Teater betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Josh Teater of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Josh Teater will compete in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a 61st-place finish at the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over the last two times Teater has played the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Teater missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Teater's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/19/2019
|MC
|75-69
|E
|10/25/2018
|MC
|71-73
|E
Teater's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Teater finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Teater finished 61st in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Josh Teater has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -1.909 Strokes Gained: Total.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.6
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.08%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.42%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.19%
|17.13%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's best finishes
- Teater is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 19 tournaments).
- In those 19 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 15.8%.
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.909
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-65
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|73-66-73-75
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.