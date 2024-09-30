Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 3.972 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.