Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. He finished 45th at the par-72 The Country Club of Jackson in 2022.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bramlett has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 49th.
    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2022, he finished 45th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Bramlett's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/29/20224571-71-70-70-6
    9/30/20215870-67-74-70-7
    10/1/20204470-71-69-73-5
    9/19/2019MC76-72+4

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bramlett finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Bramlett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 37th.
    • He finished with a score of 7-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bramlett is averaging -1.939 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett is averaging -0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.294 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett owns a -0.003 average that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has registered a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 150th with a putts-per-round average of 29.62. He has broken par 22.59% of the time (130th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24309.3312.1
    Greens in Regulation %3868.43%72.22%
    Putts Per Round15029.6230.7
    Par Breakers13022.59%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance5914.07%15.28%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett has participated in 21 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 47.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Bramlett has 187 points, placing him 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 3.972 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2940.990
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.003-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1570.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.253-1.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.194-0.727

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.