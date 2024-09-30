Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. He finished 45th at the par-72 The Country Club of Jackson in 2022.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bramlett has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 49th.
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2022, he finished 45th after posting a score of 6-under.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Bramlett's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|45
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|9/30/2021
|58
|70-67-74-70
|-7
|10/1/2020
|44
|70-71-69-73
|-5
|9/19/2019
|MC
|76-72
|+4
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bramlett finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Bramlett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 37th.
- He finished with a score of 7-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Bramlett is averaging -1.939 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging -0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.294 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett owns a -0.003 average that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett has registered a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 150th with a putts-per-round average of 29.62. He has broken par 22.59% of the time (130th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.3
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|68.43%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.62
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.59%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|14.07%
|15.28%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett has participated in 21 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 47.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Bramlett has 187 points, placing him 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 3.972 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.294
|0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.003
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.157
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.253
|-1.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.194
|-0.727
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
