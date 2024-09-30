Joel Dahmen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).

Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 8.127.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that event, he finished 11th.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that tournament).