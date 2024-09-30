2H AGO
Joel Dahmen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Joel Dahmen will appear in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a 50th-place finish at the Procore Championship.
Latest odds for Dahmen at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dahmen has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2023, Dahmen finished 13th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Dahmen's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|9/29/2022
|13
|71-68-68-70
|-11
|9/30/2021
|51
|68-70-68-73
|-9
Dahmen's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dahmen has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Dahmen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.670 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -1.352 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.319, which ranks 32nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 137th, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 27th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.389, while he ranks 13th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.26%.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.72. He has broken par 22.88% of the time (120th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|293.9
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|70.26%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.72
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|120
|22.88%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.62%
|15.97%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Although Dahmen hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 68.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- As of now, Dahmen has compiled 320 points, which ranks him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 8.127.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that event, he finished 11th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that tournament).
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.319
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.389
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.158
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.624
|-2.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.074
|-1.352
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
