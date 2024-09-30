PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Joel Dahmen will appear in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a 50th-place finish at the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dahmen has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2023, Dahmen finished 13th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Dahmen's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20231369-67-68-71-13
    9/29/20221371-68-68-70-11
    9/30/20215168-70-68-73-9

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dahmen has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Dahmen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.670 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -1.352 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.319, which ranks 32nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 137th, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 27th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.389, while he ranks 13th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.26%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.72. He has broken par 22.88% of the time (120th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137293.9302.9
    Greens in Regulation %1370.26%72.22%
    Putts Per Round15429.7230.1
    Par Breakers12022.88%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.62%15.97%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Although Dahmen hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 68.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • As of now, Dahmen has compiled 320 points, which ranks him 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 8.127.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that tournament).
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3191.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3890.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.158-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.624-2.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.074-1.352

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.