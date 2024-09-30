PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith will appear in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a 13th-place finish at the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Highsmith's first time playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Highsmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joe Highsmith has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 1.590 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Highsmith .

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015, which ranks 103rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 56th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 108th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.035, while he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.11%.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a putts-per-round average of 29.30, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56303.8311.1
    Greens in Regulation %6967.11%71.83%
    Putts Per Round13029.3029.6
    Par Breakers4425.56%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance11015.22%13.10%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • While Highsmith has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 40%.
    • Currently, Highsmith has 157 points, ranking him 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where his 3.145 mark ranked in the field.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.537. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.411, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0151.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0351.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.083-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.427-0.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.3951.590

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.