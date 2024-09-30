Joe Highsmith betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith will appear in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a 13th-place finish at the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Highsmith's first time playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Highsmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joe Highsmith has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 1.590 Strokes Gained: Total.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015, which ranks 103rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 56th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 108th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.035, while he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.11%.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a putts-per-round average of 29.30, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|303.8
|311.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|67.11%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.30
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.56%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|15.22%
|13.10%
Highsmith's best finishes
- While Highsmith has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 40%.
- Currently, Highsmith has 157 points, ranking him 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where his 3.145 mark ranked in the field.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.537. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.411, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.015
|1.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.035
|1.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.083
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.427
|-0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.395
|1.590
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
