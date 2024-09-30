Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Jhonattan Vegas will play Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his last tournament he finished 32nd in the Procore Championship, shooting 7-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Vegas has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Vegas missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2020.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Vegas' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/1/2020
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|10/25/2018
|MC
|68-76
|E
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Vegas is averaging -0.458 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging 4.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.610 (eighth) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.1 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas has a 0.469 average that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 72.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has registered a -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.76. He has broken par 26.13% of the time (28th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|312.1
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|72.94%
|75.28%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.76
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.13%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.68%
|11.67%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas has played 18 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with .
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 685 points, Vegas currently sits 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.952 mark ranked third in the field.
- Vegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 6.078. In that tournament, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished in that event.
- Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.610
|2.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.469
|2.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.154
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.433
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.492
|4.462
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.