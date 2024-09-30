Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.952 mark ranked third in the field.

Vegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 6.078. In that tournament, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094. He finished 20th in that tournament.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished in that event.