Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Jacob Bridgeman takes to the links in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In the past five years, this is Bridgeman's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has an average of 2.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman is averaging 1.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.335 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman has a 0.156 average that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, while he averages 28.64 putts per round (47th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|298.3
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|67.36%
|73.81%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.64
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|17
|26.69%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.79%
|14.29%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- As of now, Bridgeman has collected 308 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.892.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.157.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.889, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.335
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.156
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.117
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.514
|2.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.453
|1.089
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
