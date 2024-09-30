Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.892.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.157.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.889, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.