J.J. Spaun betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the Procore Championship, J.J. Spaun ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 seeking better results.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Spaun has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2021, he finished 68th after posting a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Spaun's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/30/2021
|68
|69-69-78-71
|-1
|10/1/2020
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|9/19/2019
|36
|71-70-68-71
|-8
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 1.620 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 6.731 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.098 this season, which ranks 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 14th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.502. Additionally, he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.67%.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, while he averages 29.25 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|298.5
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|69.67%
|75.28%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.25
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.32%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.48%
|10.00%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Spaun, who has 419 points, currently ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that tournament, he finished 51st.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.098
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.502
|4.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.023
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.006
|1.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.375
|6.731
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.