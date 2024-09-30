PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    In his most recent competition at the Procore Championship, J.J. Spaun ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 seeking better results.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Spaun has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2021, he finished 68th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Spaun's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/30/20216869-69-78-71-1
    10/1/2020MC70-72-2
    9/19/20193671-70-68-71-8

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 1.620 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 6.731 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.098 this season, which ranks 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 14th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.502. Additionally, he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.67%.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, while he averages 29.25 putts per round (124th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104298.5309.6
    Greens in Regulation %1969.67%75.28%
    Putts Per Round12429.2528.8
    Par Breakers10923.32%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.48%10.00%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Spaun, who has 419 points, currently ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that tournament, he finished 51st.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0980.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5024.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.0230.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0061.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3756.731

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.