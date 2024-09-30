J.J. Spaun betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that tournament, he finished 51st.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206. He finished 36th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533), which ranked 11th in the field.