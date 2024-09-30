J.B. Holmes betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
After he placed 65th in this tournament in 2020, J.B. Holmes has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, Oct. 3-6.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Holmes has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship once of late, in 2020. He finished 65th, posting a score of 3-over.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Holmes' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/1/2020
|65
|71-68-71-81
|+3
Holmes' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Holmes finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Holmes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 50th.
- He finished 3-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, J.B. Holmes has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Holmes is averaging -3.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Holmes' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.9
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.88%
|56.02%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.30%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.68%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' best finishes
- Holmes, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut one time.
Holmes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.885
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-81
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-73-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.