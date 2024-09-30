J.B. Holmes betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five tournaments, Holmes finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Holmes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 50th.

He finished 3-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, J.B. Holmes has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting.