Hayden Springer betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
At the Procore Championship, Hayden Springer struggled, failing to make the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is aiming for a better outcome in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Springer is competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Springer is averaging -0.437 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging 2.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.386 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks 10th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 122nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.145, while he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.84%.
- On the greens, Springer's 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 97th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|312.2
|318.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|67.84%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.02
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.18%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.38%
|12.15%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has participated in 19 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Springer, who has 283 points, currently ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Springer put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.606. In that event, he finished seventh.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 37th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.292 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.224). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.386
|1.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.145
|0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.061
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.016
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.196
|2.398
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
