Hayden Springer betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Springer put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.606. In that event, he finished seventh.

Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 37th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.292 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.224). That ranked No. 1 in the field.