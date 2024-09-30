PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    At the Procore Championship, Hayden Springer struggled, failing to make the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is aiming for a better outcome in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Springer is competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Springer is averaging -0.437 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer is averaging 2.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Springer .

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.386 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks 10th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 122nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.145, while he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.84%.
    • On the greens, Springer's 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 97th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10312.2318.6
    Greens in Regulation %5167.84%72.57%
    Putts Per Round9729.0229.8
    Par Breakers2726.18%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.38%12.15%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer has participated in 19 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Springer, who has 283 points, currently ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Springer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Springer put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.606. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.292 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.224). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.3861.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.1450.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.061-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.016-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1962.398

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-70-71-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3373-67-73-70-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-69-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-69-68-1883
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7267-73-71-78+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1071-65-68-70-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic759-71-66-67-2180
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3764-67-73-71-1310
    July 25-283M Open5966-72-73-70-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.