Hayden Buckley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) when he tees off in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, for the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship .
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Buckley's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Buckley missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Buckley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|9/29/2022
|19
|71-70-72-65
|-10
|9/30/2021
|4
|67-65-70-66
|-20
|10/25/2018
|63
|75-67-70-75
|-1
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 47th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has an average of -1.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -2.500 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095, which ranks 76th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranks 117th, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley sports a -0.401 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley's -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, while he averages 29.09 putts per round (108th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|296.4
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|65.79%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.09
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|149
|21.64%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|15.40%
|10.32%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 40.9%.
- Buckley, who has 224 points, currently sits 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.955.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.657 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.153). That ranked third in the field.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.095
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.401
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.130
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.113
|-1.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.549
|-2.500
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.