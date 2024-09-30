Hayden Buckley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 47th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.

Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Buckley has an average of -1.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.