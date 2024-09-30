Harris English betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 17, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Harris English enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, trying for better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, English has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In English's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
English's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|9/19/2019
|6
|65-71-68-69
|-15
|10/25/2018
|39
|71-72-68-71
|-6
English's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, English has an average finish of 52nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, English has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging -0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging -3.362 Strokes Gained: Total.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 ranks 87th on TOUR this season, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English has a -0.266 average that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has registered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 14th on TOUR, while he ranks 29th with a putts-per-round average of 28.44. He has broken par 20.59% of the time (164th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|299.4
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|64.00%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.44
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.59%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.78%
|10.49%
English's best finishes
- English has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Currently, English has 969 points, ranking him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that event, he finished 10th.
- English put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.551). That ranked 10th in the field.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.056
|-0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.266
|-1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.015
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.503
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.278
|-3.362
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.