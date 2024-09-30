Harris English betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five appearances, English has an average finish of 52nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, English has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, English is averaging -0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting.