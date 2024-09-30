Greyson Sigg betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Procore Championship, Greyson Sigg ended the weekend at 13-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 aiming for a better finish.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sigg has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of ninth.
- Sigg missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Sigg's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|9/29/2022
|9
|69-71-69-67
|-12
|9/30/2021
|MC
|77-70
|+3
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 13-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has an average of -2.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.109 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.146 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg sports a 0.512 average that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, while he averages 29.97 putts per round (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|293.0
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|69.91%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.97
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.06%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.52%
|12.96%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times (47.8%).
- Currently, Sigg ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.774 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg posted his best mark this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.710.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.395 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.146
|-0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.512
|1.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.145
|0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.629
|-2.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.116
|-1.109
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
