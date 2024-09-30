PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Procore Championship, Greyson Sigg ended the weekend at 13-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sigg has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of ninth.
    • Sigg missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Sigg's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC73-68-3
    9/29/2022969-71-69-67-12
    9/30/2021MC77-70+3

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of 13-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has an average of -2.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.109 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.146 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg sports a 0.512 average that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, while he averages 29.97 putts per round (164th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144293.0299.4
    Greens in Regulation %1669.91%74.07%
    Putts Per Round16429.9730.6
    Par Breakers11723.06%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.52%12.96%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times (47.8%).
    • Currently, Sigg ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.774 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg posted his best mark this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.710.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.395 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.146-0.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5121.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1450.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.629-2.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.116-1.109

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.