Greyson Sigg betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Sigg has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of 13-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Sigg has an average of -2.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.