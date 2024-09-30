PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Gary Woodland enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, looking for better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Woodland has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Woodland last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Woodland's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/29/2022MC72-72E
    9/30/2021MC67-73-4

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 308.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of -3.995 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of 0.269 in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.022, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks 16th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 83rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.129.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, while he averages 29.65 putts per round (152nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16310.7308.3
    Greens in Regulation %13764.31%71.30%
    Putts Per Round15229.6531.0
    Par Breakers15821.04%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance15917.42%13.58%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland, who has participated in 22 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • With 174 points, Woodland currently sits 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking in the field at 3.026.
    • Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.818. He finished 67th in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.331, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 38th.
    • Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0221.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1292.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.3520.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.297-3.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.4990.269

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.