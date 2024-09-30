Gary Woodland betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 46th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.

Gary Woodland has averaged 308.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Woodland has an average of -3.995 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.