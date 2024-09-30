Gary Woodland betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Gary Woodland enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, looking for better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Woodland has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Woodland last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Woodland's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
|9/30/2021
|MC
|67-73
|-4
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 308.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of -3.995 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of 0.269 in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.022, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks 16th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 83rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.129.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, while he averages 29.65 putts per round (152nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|310.7
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|64.31%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.65
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.04%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|17.42%
|13.58%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland, who has participated in 22 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- With 174 points, Woodland currently sits 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking in the field at 3.026.
- Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.818. He finished 67th in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.331, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 38th.
- Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.022
|1.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.129
|2.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.352
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.297
|-3.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.499
|0.269
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.