Garrick Higgo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512 (he finished 33rd in that event).

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544. He finished 16th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.757 mark ranked 24th in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).