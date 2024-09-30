PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    In his most recent competition at the Procore Championship, Garrick Higgo concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Higgo's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • In 2023, Higgo finished 16th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Higgo's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20231670-66-75-65-12
    9/29/2022370-66-68-68-16

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Higgo has an average finish of 45th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 312.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -1.524 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.247, which ranks 138th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 30th, and his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo sports a -0.386 mark (148th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30308.5312.5
    Greens in Regulation %10265.82%68.65%
    Putts Per Round10129.0329.5
    Par Breakers6924.58%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.78%11.51%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo has played 22 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Higgo has 186 points, placing him 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.757 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.247-0.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.386-1.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.128-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2271.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.535-1.524

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6367-64-75-75-73
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-67-73-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.