Garrick Higgo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
In his most recent competition at the Procore Championship, Garrick Higgo concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 trying for better results.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Higgo's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In 2023, Higgo finished 16th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Higgo's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|9/29/2022
|3
|70-66-68-68
|-16
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Higgo has an average finish of 45th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 312.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -1.524 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.247, which ranks 138th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 30th, and his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo sports a -0.386 mark (148th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|308.5
|312.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|65.82%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.03
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.58%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.78%
|11.51%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo has played 22 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Higgo has 186 points, placing him 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.757 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.247
|-0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.386
|-1.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.128
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.227
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.535
|-1.524
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.