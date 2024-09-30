Erik Barnes betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Erik Barnes seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. He placed 45th at the par-72 The Country Club of Jackson in 2022.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Barnes finished 45th (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in recent years (in 2022).
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Barnes' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|45
|70-69-72-71
|-6
Barnes' recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Barnes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging 0.243 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -9.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.244 this season (169th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 75th, while his 52% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 162nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.535, while he ranks 162nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.17%.
- On the greens, Barnes' -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 71st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|301.6
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|62.17%
|54.94%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.83
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|129
|22.62%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|17.20%
|22.84%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times (38.9%).
- As of now, Barnes has compiled 248 points, which ranks him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.695 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660). That ranked second in the field.
- Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-1.244
|-5.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.535
|-2.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.108
|-1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.154
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-2.041
|-9.416
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|70-69-74-70
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|83
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
