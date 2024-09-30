PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Erik Barnes betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Erik Barnes seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. He placed 45th at the par-72 The Country Club of Jackson in 2022.

    Latest odds for Barnes at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Barnes finished 45th (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in recent years (in 2022).
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Barnes' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/29/20224570-69-72-71-6

    Barnes' recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Barnes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Barnes is averaging 0.243 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -9.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Barnes .

    Barnes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Barnes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.244 this season (169th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 75th, while his 52% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 162nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.535, while he ranks 162nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.17%.
    • On the greens, Barnes' -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 71st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75301.6298.3
    Greens in Regulation %16262.17%54.94%
    Putts Per Round7128.8328.1
    Par Breakers12922.62%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance15417.20%22.84%

    Barnes' best finishes

    • Barnes hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times (38.9%).
    • As of now, Barnes has compiled 248 points, which ranks him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150.
    • Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.695 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660). That ranked second in the field.
    • Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-1.244-5.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.535-2.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.108-1.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1540.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-2.041-9.416

    Barnes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5268-65-68-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-69-73-71-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5870-70-70-71-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open266-66-69-68-44165
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D79+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1772-68-66-67-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5871-70-70-72-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6570-69-74-70+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-77+9--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC75-70+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipW/D83+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.