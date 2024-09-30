Erik Barnes betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.695 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.660). That ranked second in the field.