Eric Cole betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Oct. 3-6, Eric Cole will aim to build upon his last performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and placed 35th at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cole has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- Cole finished 35th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship (in 2023).
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Cole's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|9/29/2022
|MC
|78-68
|+2
Cole's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Cole has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 0.153 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.361 ranks 150th on TOUR this season, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole owns a 0.099 mark (88th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cole's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 47th on TOUR this season, and his 28.13 putts-per-round average ranks 15th. He has broken par 23.89% of the time (96th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|298.2
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|61.65%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.13
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|96
|23.89%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|15.23%
|14.51%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has taken part in 30 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times (66.7%).
- With 948 points, Cole currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.266 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole posted his best effort this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.397. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.361
|-2.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.099
|1.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.139
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.234
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.110
|0.153
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.