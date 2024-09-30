PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Oct. 3-6, Eric Cole will aim to build upon his last performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and placed 35th at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cole has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • Cole finished 35th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship (in 2023).
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Cole's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20233571-68-71-69-9
    9/29/2022MC78-68+2

    Cole's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Cole has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 0.153 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.361 ranks 150th on TOUR this season, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 94th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole owns a 0.099 mark (88th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 47th on TOUR this season, and his 28.13 putts-per-round average ranks 15th. He has broken par 23.89% of the time (96th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108298.2295.0
    Greens in Regulation %16661.65%62.96%
    Putts Per Round1528.1328.6
    Par Breakers9623.89%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance11115.23%14.51%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has taken part in 30 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times (66.7%).
    • With 948 points, Cole currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.266 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole posted his best effort this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.397. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.361-2.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0991.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1390.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2340.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.1100.153

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.