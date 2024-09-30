PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Emiliano Grillo enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 after a 33rd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his most recent competition.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Grillo's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • In 2023, Grillo missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Grillo's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC72-71-1
    9/29/2022573-65-68-69-13
    9/30/20213970-69-66-72-11
    10/1/20203569-72-71-69-7
    9/19/20193967-71-73-70-7

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Grillo has an average finish of 40th.
    • Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.536 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.3 yards) ranks 147th, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 51st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.257. Additionally, he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.57%.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 97th. He has broken par 21.06% of the time (157th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147292.3298.2
    Greens in Regulation %10965.57%53.89%
    Putts Per Round9729.0229.1
    Par Breakers15721.06%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.81%12.50%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 20 times (87%).
    • As of now, Grillo has collected 684 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.
    • Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.960. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best mark this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0621.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2571.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.426-0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.057-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0501.536

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-35
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3370-67-71-68-480

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.