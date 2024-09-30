Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.

Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.960. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best mark this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.