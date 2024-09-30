Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Emiliano Grillo enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 after a 33rd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his most recent competition.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Grillo's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In 2023, Grillo missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Grillo's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|9/29/2022
|5
|73-65-68-69
|-13
|9/30/2021
|39
|70-69-66-72
|-11
|10/1/2020
|35
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|9/19/2019
|39
|67-71-73-70
|-7
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Grillo has an average finish of 40th.
- Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.536 Strokes Gained: Total.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.3 yards) ranks 147th, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 51st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.257. Additionally, he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.57%.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 97th. He has broken par 21.06% of the time (157th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|292.3
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|65.57%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.02
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|157
|21.06%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.81%
|12.50%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 20 times (87%).
- As of now, Grillo has collected 684 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.
- Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.960. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best mark this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.062
|1.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.257
|1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.426
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.057
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.050
|1.536
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.