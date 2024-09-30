PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, trying for better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Wu's average finish has been 67th, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Wu last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Wu's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC68-72-4
    9/29/20226773-69-69-74-3
    9/30/2021MC70-70-4

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Wu has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Dylan Wu has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -0.342 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.347, which ranks 148th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 134th, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.366.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 59th on TOUR this season, and his 28.81 putts-per-round average ranks 68th. He has broken par 25.45% of the time (47th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134294.2302.6
    Greens in Regulation %6167.47%72.22%
    Putts Per Round6828.8129.7
    Par Breakers4725.45%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance10615.14%15.48%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times (61.9%).
    • Currently, Wu has 313 points, placing him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.432 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.347-0.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3660.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.117-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.158-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.294-0.342

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414
    July 25-283M Open5369-68-75-68-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.