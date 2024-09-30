Dylan Wu betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Dylan Wu enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, trying for better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Wu's average finish has been 67th, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Wu last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Wu's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|9/29/2022
|67
|73-69-69-74
|-3
|9/30/2021
|MC
|70-70
|-4
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Wu has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Dylan Wu has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -0.342 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.347, which ranks 148th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 134th, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.366.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 59th on TOUR this season, and his 28.81 putts-per-round average ranks 68th. He has broken par 25.45% of the time (47th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|294.2
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|67.47%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.81
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.45%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.14%
|15.48%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times (61.9%).
- Currently, Wu has 313 points, placing him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.432 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.347
|-0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.366
|0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.117
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.158
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.294
|-0.342
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.