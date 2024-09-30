Dylan Wu betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.432 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.