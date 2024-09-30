Doug Ghim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Doug Ghim of the United States putts on the seventh green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 coming off a 47th-place finish in the Procore Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ghim has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Ghim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|9/30/2021
|58
|68-70-71-72
|-7
|10/1/2020
|23
|71-70-67-70
|-10
|9/19/2019
|MC
|73-71
|E
|10/25/2018
|71
|70-73-74-74
|+3
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Doug Ghim has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has an average of -2.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 2.241 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim owns a 0.681 mark (sixth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 135th on TOUR this season, and his 29.60 putts-per-round average ranks 149th. He has broken par 24.36% of the time (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|294.4
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|70.51%
|75.62%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.60
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.36%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.91%
|10.19%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- As of now, Ghim has accumulated 460 points, which ranks him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 4.157 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.018.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked eighth in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.333
|1.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.681
|4.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.041
|-1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.244
|-2.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.729
|2.241
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.