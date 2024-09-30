Doug Ghim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 4.157 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.018.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.