PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Doug Ghim of the United States putts on the seventh green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Doug Ghim of the United States putts on the seventh green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 coming off a 47th-place finish in the Procore Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ghim has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Ghim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC68-72-4
    9/30/20215868-70-71-72-7
    10/1/20202371-70-67-70-10
    9/19/2019MC73-71E
    10/25/20187170-73-74-74+3

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 37th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Doug Ghim has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has an average of -2.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 2.241 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim owns a 0.681 mark (sixth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 135th on TOUR this season, and his 29.60 putts-per-round average ranks 149th. He has broken par 24.36% of the time (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132294.4306.4
    Greens in Regulation %1070.51%75.62%
    Putts Per Round14929.6030.7
    Par Breakers8224.36%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.91%10.19%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • As of now, Ghim has accumulated 460 points, which ranks him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 4.157 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.018.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3331.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6814.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.041-1.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.244-2.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7292.241

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.