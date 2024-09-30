David Skinns betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.211.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.