David Skinns betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
David Skinns enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 44th-place finish in the Procore Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Skinns' average finish has been 53rd, and his average score even-par, over his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Skinns last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Skinns' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/30/2021
|MC
|76-72
|+4
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five events, Skinns has an average finish of 34th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Skinns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -0.610 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.032 (106th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 34th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.329, while he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.50%.
- On the greens, Skinns' 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 142nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|303.6
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.50%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.41
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|87
|24.14%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.79%
|11.51%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns has participated in 21 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 376 points, Skinns currently ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.211.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.032
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.329
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.090
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.025
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.233
|-0.610
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.