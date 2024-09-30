PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    When he takes the course Oct. 3-6, David Lipsky will look to build upon his last performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship. In 2023, he shot 7-under and placed 51st at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lipsky has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 51st.
    • Lipsky last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 51st with a score of 7-under.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Lipsky's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20235170-67-71-73-7
    9/29/2022MC74-75+5
    9/30/2021MC71-73E

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lipsky is averaging 1.817 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.315 this season, which ranks 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.5 yards) ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky has a 0.318 average that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.64, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158288.5290.7
    Greens in Regulation %5367.71%72.22%
    Putts Per Round15129.6429.2
    Par Breakers12822.64%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.25%12.15%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut eight times (36.4%).
    • Lipsky, who has 132 points, currently sits 165th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897. He finished 58th in that tournament.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 10.676 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.869). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.315-0.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3182.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0380.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.514-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.4721.817

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.