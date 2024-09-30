David Lipsky betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
When he takes the course Oct. 3-6, David Lipsky will look to build upon his last performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship. In 2023, he shot 7-under and placed 51st at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lipsky has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 51st.
- Lipsky last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 51st with a score of 7-under.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Lipsky's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|9/29/2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|9/30/2021
|MC
|71-73
|E
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lipsky is averaging 1.817 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.315 this season, which ranks 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.5 yards) ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky has a 0.318 average that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.64, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|288.5
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|67.71%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.64
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|128
|22.64%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.25%
|12.15%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut eight times (36.4%).
- Lipsky, who has 132 points, currently sits 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 10.676 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.869). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.315
|-0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.318
|2.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.038
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.514
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.472
|1.817
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.