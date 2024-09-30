David Lipsky betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897. He finished 58th in that tournament.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 10.676 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.869). That ranked fifth in the field.