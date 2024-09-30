Daniel Berger betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five events, Berger finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Berger has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Daniel Berger has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Berger has an average of -1.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.