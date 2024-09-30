Daniel Berger betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Daniel Berger enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, trying for better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In the past five years, this is Berger's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Berger's recent performances
- In his last five events, Berger finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Berger has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Daniel Berger has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of -1.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -1.010 Strokes Gained: Total.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 this season (43rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 118th, while his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger has a 0.199 mark (62nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Berger's -0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 167th on TOUR this season, and his 29.94 putts-per-round average ranks 161st. He has broken par 23.61% of the time (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|296.3
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|68.38%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.94
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.61%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|16.77%
|16.20%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut nine times (45%).
- As of now, Berger has collected 221 points, which ranks him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.473.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.326 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best mark this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 3.916 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.559, which ranked 38th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.280
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.199
|-1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.082
|1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.679
|-1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.117
|-1.010
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.