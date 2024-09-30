PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Daniel Berger enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, trying for better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Berger's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Berger's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Berger finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Berger has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Daniel Berger has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has an average of -1.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -1.010 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Berger .

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 this season (43rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 118th, while his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger has a 0.199 mark (62nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Berger's -0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 167th on TOUR this season, and his 29.94 putts-per-round average ranks 161st. He has broken par 23.61% of the time (104th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118296.3299.2
    Greens in Regulation %4168.38%66.20%
    Putts Per Round16129.9428.9
    Par Breakers10423.61%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance14916.77%16.20%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut nine times (45%).
    • As of now, Berger has collected 221 points, which ranks him 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.473.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.326 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best mark this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 3.916 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.559, which ranked 38th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2800.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.199-1.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.0821.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.679-1.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.117-1.010

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-66-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4568-68-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.