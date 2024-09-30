PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cody Gribble betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Cody Gribble shot 8-under and placed 43rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Gribble has played the Sanderson Farms Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In Gribble's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Gribble's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20234368-69-71-72-8
    9/29/20223073-67-67-73-8
    9/30/2021MC75-72+3
    10/25/2018MC77-70+3

    Gribble's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -1.263 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -4.079 in his past five tournaments.
    Gribble's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.2303.9
    Greens in Regulation %-63.19%62.70%
    Putts Per Round-28.5429.0
    Par Breakers-20.60%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.05%15.08%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's best finishes

    • Gribble has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.079

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4368-69-71-72-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-64-71-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5370-67-66-69-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-66-71-71-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-73+9--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2169-65-66-72-1625
    July 25-283M Open7370-70-73-75+43
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.