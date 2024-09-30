Cody Gribble betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -1.263 Strokes Gained: Putting.