Cody Gribble betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Cody Gribble shot 8-under and placed 43rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Gribble has played the Sanderson Farms Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Gribble's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Gribble's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|43
|68-69-71-72
|-8
|9/29/2022
|30
|73-67-67-73
|-8
|9/30/2021
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|10/25/2018
|MC
|77-70
|+3
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -1.263 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -4.079 in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.2
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.19%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.54
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.60%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.05%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's best finishes
- Gribble has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.079
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|68-69-71-72
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|69-65-66-72
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|70-70-73-75
|+4
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
