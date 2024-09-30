PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, trying for better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Gotterup's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 317.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, and his 49.4% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup owns a -0.459 mark (155th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 23.95% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7313.9317.7
    Greens in Regulation %8066.58%68.65%
    Putts Per Round9129.0028.9
    Par Breakers9223.95%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.03%15.08%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has participated in 23 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Gotterup, who has 452 points, currently ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431. He finished 67th in that event.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 7.018 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.489, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2000.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.459-1.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.144-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1320.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.018-0.016

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.