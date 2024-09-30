Chris Gotterup betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Chris Gotterup enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, trying for better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Gotterup's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 41st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 317.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, and his 49.4% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup owns a -0.459 mark (155th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 23.95% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|313.9
|317.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|66.58%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.00
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|92
|23.95%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.03%
|15.08%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has participated in 23 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Gotterup, who has 452 points, currently ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431. He finished 67th in that event.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 7.018 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.489, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.200
|0.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.459
|-1.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.144
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.132
|0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.018
|-0.016
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
