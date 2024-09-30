Chris Gotterup betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431. He finished 67th in that event.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 7.018 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.489, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.