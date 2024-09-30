PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Chez Reavie hits the links Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson after a 32nd-place finish in the Procore Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Reavie's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 4-under, over his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Reavie last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Reavie's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC74-72+2
    9/29/2022MC75-76+7
    9/30/2021MC71-72-1
    10/1/20204670-71-71-72-4

    Reavie's recent performances

    • Reavie has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
    • Chez Reavie has averaged 287.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 2.076 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.459 ranks 159th on TOUR this season, and his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 10th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.531, while he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.70%.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (139th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163286.1287.6
    Greens in Regulation %3468.70%74.60%
    Putts Per Round13929.4029.5
    Par Breakers7924.47%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.64%8.73%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times (42.9%).
    • As of now, Reavie has collected 161 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.464 mark ranked 36th in the field.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.725 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.459-0.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.5312.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2410.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.404-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0922.076

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3273-65-67-76-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.