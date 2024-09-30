Chez Reavie betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.464 mark ranked 36th in the field.

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220. He finished 10th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.725 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.