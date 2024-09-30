Chez Reavie betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Chez Reavie hits the links Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson after a 32nd-place finish in the Procore Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Reavie's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 4-under, over his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Reavie last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Reavie's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|9/29/2022
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|9/30/2021
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|10/1/2020
|46
|70-71-71-72
|-4
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 287.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 2.076 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.459 ranks 159th on TOUR this season, and his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 10th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.531, while he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.70%.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (139th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|286.1
|287.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|68.70%
|74.60%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.40
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|79
|24.47%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.64%
|8.73%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times (42.9%).
- As of now, Reavie has collected 161 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.464 mark ranked 36th in the field.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.725 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.459
|-0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.531
|2.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.241
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.404
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.092
|2.076
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|73-65-67-76
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
