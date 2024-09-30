Chesson Hadley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.271.

Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that event).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).