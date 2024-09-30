PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Procore Championship, Chesson Hadley concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for a 50th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hadley has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Hadley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20233564-69-73-73-9
    9/29/2022MC70-74E
    9/30/20214569-69-67-73-10
    10/1/2020MC75-74+5
    9/19/2019MC73-73+2

    Hadley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Hadley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging -0.568 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146 (66th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.1 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 121st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.130. Additionally, he ranks 92nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.13%.
    • On the greens, Hadley has registered a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR, while he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 24.57% of the time (71st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.1313.1
    Greens in Regulation %9266.13%69.05%
    Putts Per Round11429.1329.6
    Par Breakers7124.57%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance12515.71%13.89%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley has played 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Hadley, who has 227 points, currently ranks 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.271.
    • Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1461.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.130-0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.230-1.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.2850.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.072-0.568

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-67-69-69-1324
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5073-67-71-74-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.