Chesson Hadley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last tournament at the Procore Championship, Chesson Hadley concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for a 50th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 trying for a higher finish.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hadley has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 9-under.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Hadley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|9/29/2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|9/30/2021
|45
|69-69-67-73
|-10
|10/1/2020
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|9/19/2019
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Hadley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 41st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Hadley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging -0.568 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146 (66th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.1 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 121st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.130. Additionally, he ranks 92nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.13%.
- On the greens, Hadley has registered a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR, while he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 24.57% of the time (71st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.1
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|66.13%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.13
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.57%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|15.71%
|13.89%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has played 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Hadley, who has 227 points, currently ranks 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.271.
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.146
|1.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.130
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.230
|-1.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.285
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.072
|-0.568
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|24
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|73-67-71-74
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.