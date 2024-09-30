Charley Hoffman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 26th-place finish in the Procore Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hoffman has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 12-under.
- Hoffman last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Hoffman's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|9/30/2021
|39
|69-68-69-71
|-11
|10/1/2020
|6
|64-69-72-69
|-14
|9/19/2019
|23
|73-64-70-71
|-10
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Hoffman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Charley Hoffman has averaged 304.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman is averaging -0.381 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman is averaging 2.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.114, which ranks 73rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 61st, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.219.
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|303.4
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|65.87%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.84
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|12
|27.28%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.67%
|13.27%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 63.2%.
- Currently, Hoffman sits 81st in the FedExCup standings with 550 points.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.989 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.183), which ranked second in the field.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.114
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.219
|1.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.068
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.221
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.179
|2.310
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.