Charley Hoffman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.989 mark ranked third in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.183), which ranked second in the field.