PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 26th-place finish in the Procore Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hoffman has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Hoffman last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Hoffman's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC68-73-3
    9/30/20213969-68-69-71-11
    10/1/2020664-69-72-69-14
    9/19/20192373-64-70-71-10

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Hoffman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Charley Hoffman has averaged 304.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman is averaging -0.381 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman is averaging 2.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoffman .

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.114, which ranks 73rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 61st, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.219.
    • On the greens, Hoffman's -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61303.4304.4
    Greens in Regulation %9965.87%70.37%
    Putts Per Round7228.8429.0
    Par Breakers1227.28%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.67%13.27%

    Hoffman's best finishes

    • Hoffman has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 63.2%.
    • Currently, Hoffman sits 81st in the FedExCup standings with 550 points.

    Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075.
    • Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.989 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.183), which ranked second in the field.
    • Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1140.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2191.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0680.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.221-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1792.310

    Hoffman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4565-69-70-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-62-65-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4270-67-70-65-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-66-77-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-67-79-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open267-68-64-64-21300
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational5069-74-72-73+413
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6972-70-77-71+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-68-69-67-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-2031
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5065-75-74-69+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5770-67-70-67-65
    July 25-283M Open5973-67-76-65-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-70-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2668-71-72-69-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.