Chandler Phillips betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.032 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 2.918 mark ranked 11th in the field.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.159, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).