Chandler Phillips betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 13th-place finish in the Procore Championship his last time in competition.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Phillips missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Phillips' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/19/2019
|MC
|72-71
|-1
Phillips' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Phillips is averaging 1.771 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 1.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.087, which ranks 118th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 136th, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 74th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.160, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.40%.
- On the greens, Phillips' 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, while he averages 28.05 putts per round (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|294.0
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|63.40%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.05
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.34%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|14.11%
|11.81%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Currently, Phillips has 427 points, ranking him 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.032 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 2.918 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.159, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.087
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.160
|-1.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.030
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.319
|1.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.421
|1.943
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
