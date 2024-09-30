Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five appearances.

Chan Kim has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim is averaging 0.407 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.