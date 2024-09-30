PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim will play Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his last tournament he took 26th in the Procore Championship, shooting 8-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Kim's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five appearances.
    • Chan Kim has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.407 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 6.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 this season (42nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 94th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 21st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.462. Additionally, he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.95%.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 113th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94299.4307.7
    Greens in Regulation %1569.95%75.31%
    Putts Per Round11329.1229.3
    Par Breakers1826.68%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.46%8.33%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 68.2%.
    • As of now, Kim has compiled 452 points, which ranks him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.938.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 3.818 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2821.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4622.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2561.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.3510.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6506.233

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.