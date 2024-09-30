Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim will play Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his last tournament he took 26th in the Procore Championship, shooting 8-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Kim's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five appearances.
- Chan Kim has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.407 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 6.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 this season (42nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 94th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 21st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.462. Additionally, he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.95%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 113th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|299.4
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|69.95%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.12
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|18
|26.68%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.46%
|8.33%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 68.2%.
- As of now, Kim has compiled 452 points, which ranks him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.938.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322 (he finished 12th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 3.818 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.282
|1.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.462
|2.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.256
|1.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.351
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.650
|6.233
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
