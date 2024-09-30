Chad Ramey betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey will compete Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his last tournament he finished 58th in the Procore Championship, shooting 2-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Ramey's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Ramey last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of 12-under.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Ramey's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|9/29/2022
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|9/30/2021
|63
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|10/25/2018
|26
|67-70-70-73
|-8
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 45th.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has an average of 0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 1.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.129, which ranks 122nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 144th, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 152nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.414, while he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.02%.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 76th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|293.0
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|66.02%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.90
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.46%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.30%
|13.27%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times (50%).
- Currently, Ramey has 367 points, ranking him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.096 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 6.729 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.905, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.129
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.414
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.022
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.351
|0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.169
|1.191
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.