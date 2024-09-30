Chad Ramey betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.096 mark ranked 10th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 6.729 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.905, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.