2H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey will compete Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his last tournament he finished 58th in the Procore Championship, shooting 2-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Ramey's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Ramey last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of 12-under.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Ramey's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20231670-68-67-71-12
    9/29/2022MC77-76+9
    9/30/20216370-69-72-71-6
    10/25/20182667-70-70-73-8

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 45th.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging 1.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.129, which ranks 122nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 144th, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 152nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.414, while he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.02%.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 76th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144293.0295.4
    Greens in Regulation %9466.02%71.60%
    Putts Per Round7628.9029.6
    Par Breakers4625.46%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance14316.30%13.27%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times (50%).
    • Currently, Ramey has 367 points, ranking him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.096 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 6.729 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.905, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.129-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.4140.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0220.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3510.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.1691.191

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

