Carson Young betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Carson Young missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Young has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 77th.
- In 2023, Young failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Young's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|9/29/2022
|77
|72-70-76-72
|+2
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Young is averaging 0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.357 this season (26th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 119th, while his 69.3% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 81st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.131, while he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.43%.
- On the greens, Young's 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 92nd this season, while he averages 29.35 putts per round (134th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|296.2
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|68.43%
|75.79%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.35
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|33
|25.83%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|16.11%
|14.29%
Young's best finishes
- Young has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Young has 346 points, ranking him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.357
|1.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.131
|0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.328
|-1.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.006
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.166
|0.413
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.