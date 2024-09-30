Carson Young betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503). That ranked seventh in the field.