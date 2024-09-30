PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Carson Young betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Carson Young missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Young at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Young has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 77th.
    • In 2023, Young failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Young's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC70-70-4
    9/29/20227772-70-76-72+2

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Young is averaging 0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.357 this season (26th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 119th, while his 69.3% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 81st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.131, while he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.43%.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 92nd this season, while he averages 29.35 putts per round (134th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119296.2306.6
    Greens in Regulation %3868.43%75.79%
    Putts Per Round13429.3530.1
    Par Breakers3325.83%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance13816.11%14.29%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Young has 346 points, ranking him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3571.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1310.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.328-1.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.006-0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1660.413

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.