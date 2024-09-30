Carl Yuan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Carl Yuan shot 17-under and placed sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Yuan's average finish has been sixth, and his average score 17-under, over his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Yuan finished sixth (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship (in 2023).
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Yuan's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|9/29/2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Yuan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Yuan finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Yuan has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 8-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -2.554 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of -4.890 in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.283 this season, which ranks 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan sports a -0.063 average that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.834 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 28.98 putts per round (87th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|310.2
|315.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|63.08%
|46.76%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.98
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.65%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|18.87%
|18.52%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has played 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 273 points, Yuan currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.086 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.390 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.283
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.063
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.092
|-2.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.834
|-2.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.707
|-4.890
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
