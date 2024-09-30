Carl Yuan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.086 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.390 mark ranked fourth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that tournament).