Carl Yuan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Carl Yuan shot 17-under and placed sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Yuan's average finish has been sixth, and his average score 17-under, over his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Yuan finished sixth (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship (in 2023).
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Yuan's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023666-66-67-72-17
    9/29/2022MC74-75+5

    Yuan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Yuan finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Yuan has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 8-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -2.554 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of -4.890 in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.283 this season, which ranks 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan sports a -0.063 average that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yuan's -0.834 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 28.98 putts per round (87th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance19310.2315.3
    Greens in Regulation %15563.08%46.76%
    Putts Per Round8728.9830.5
    Par Breakers6524.65%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance16618.87%18.52%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan has played 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • With 273 points, Yuan currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.086 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.390 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2830.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.0630.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.092-2.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.834-2.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.707-4.890

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5670-72-78-72+8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.