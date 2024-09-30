Callum Tarren betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five tournaments, Tarren finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He posted a final score of -16 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.

Tarren is averaging -3.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.