Callum Tarren betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    After he placed 43rd in this tournament in 2023, Callum Tarren has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, Oct. 3-6.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Tarren's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 10-under, over his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • In 2023, Tarren finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Tarren's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20234371-68-74-67-8
    9/29/20221372-68-68-69-11
    9/30/2021MC71-75+2

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tarren finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He posted a final score of -16 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tarren is averaging -3.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren is averaging -2.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.204 ranks 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 51.4% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren has a -0.232 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, while he averages 30.00 putts per round (165th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28308.6312.3
    Greens in Regulation %13864.21%68.98%
    Putts Per Round16530.0031.2
    Par Breakers11523.18%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance16719.34%18.52%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren, who has participated in 22 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Tarren, who has 89 points, currently sits 181st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160.
    • Tarren put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 2.083.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren delivered his best mark this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.344.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.165, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
    • Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.204-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.2320.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.1560.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.653-3.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.245-2.441

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-69-71-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2168-67-68-69-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.