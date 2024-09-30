Callum Tarren betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
After he placed 43rd in this tournament in 2023, Callum Tarren has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, Oct. 3-6.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Tarren's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 10-under, over his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In 2023, Tarren finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Tarren's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|9/29/2022
|13
|72-68-68-69
|-11
|9/30/2021
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tarren finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He posted a final score of -16 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Tarren is averaging -3.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging -2.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.204 ranks 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 51.4% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren has a -0.232 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, while he averages 30.00 putts per round (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|308.6
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|64.21%
|68.98%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|30.00
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|115
|23.18%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|19.34%
|18.52%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren, who has participated in 22 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Tarren, who has 89 points, currently sits 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160.
- Tarren put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 2.083.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren delivered his best mark this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.344.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.165, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
- Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.204
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.232
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.156
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.653
|-3.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.245
|-2.441
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
