PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    C.T. Pan finished ninth in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, shooting a 16-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .

    Latest odds for Pan at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Pan's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 13-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Pan finished ninth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship (in 2023).
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Pan's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023968-69-69-66-16
    9/29/20226770-71-71-73-3
    9/30/20211168-67-67-68-18
    10/1/20201270-69-68-68-13

    Pan's recent performances

    • Pan has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan is averaging 0.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of 4.614 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.063 this season (113th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 141st, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan has a 0.168 mark (70th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Pan's -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, while he averages 29.21 putts per round (121st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141293.3298.6
    Greens in Regulation %6867.14%49.54%
    Putts Per Round12129.2129.7
    Par Breakers9024.00%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.60%11.11%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 52.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Pan has 455 points, placing him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157.
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked second in the field.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0630.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1682.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4261.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0710.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4614.614

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic265-63-68-64-24208
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-72+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1869-65-72-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipW/D74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.