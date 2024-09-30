C.T. Pan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
C.T. Pan finished ninth in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, shooting a 16-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Pan's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 13-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Pan finished ninth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship (in 2023).
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Pan's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|9/29/2022
|67
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|9/30/2021
|11
|68-67-67-68
|-18
|10/1/2020
|12
|70-69-68-68
|-13
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging 0.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of 4.614 in his past five tournaments.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.063 this season (113th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 141st, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan has a 0.168 mark (70th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pan's -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, while he averages 29.21 putts per round (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|293.3
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|67.14%
|49.54%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.00%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.60%
|11.11%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 52.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Pan has 455 points, placing him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked second in the field.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.063
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.168
|2.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.426
|1.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.071
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.461
|4.614
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.