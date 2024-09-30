C.T. Pan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Pan has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pan is averaging 0.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.