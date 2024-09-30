Bud Cauley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Procore Championship, Bud Cauley concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 32nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 looking for a higher finish.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In the past five years, this is Cauley's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Cauley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Cauley has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has an average of 1.475 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -0.539 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.0
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.75%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.58%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.08%
|10.76%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.539
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.