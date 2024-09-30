Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Snedeker produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.535.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.194, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 26th.