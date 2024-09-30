Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
When he hits the links Oct. 3-6, Brandt Snedeker will try to build upon his last performance in the Sanderson Farms Championship. In 2023, he shot 4-under and finished 65th at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Snedeker has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 65th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Snedeker's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|9/30/2021
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|10/1/2020
|17
|70-66-67-73
|-12
|9/19/2019
|45
|69-69-71-73
|-6
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five events, Snedeker has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Snedeker has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Brandt Snedeker has averaged 284.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging 1.663 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -1.124 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.588 this season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.0 yards) ranks 166th, while his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker sports a -0.784 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker's -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 98th on TOUR this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 128th. He has broken par 21.22% of the time (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|282.0
|284.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|63.11%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.28
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|155
|21.22%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|18.56%
|12.70%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker, who has participated in 22 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 27.3%.
- As of now, Snedeker has accumulated 20 points, which ranks him 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Snedeker produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.535.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.194, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that event).
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.588
|-1.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.784
|-1.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.073
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.029
|1.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.474
|-1.124
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
