Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    When he hits the links Oct. 3-6, Brandt Snedeker will try to build upon his last performance in the Sanderson Farms Championship. In 2023, he shot 4-under and finished 65th at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Snedeker has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 65th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Snedeker's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20236568-68-74-74-4
    9/30/2021MC69-73-2
    10/1/20201770-66-67-73-12
    9/19/20194569-69-71-73-6

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Snedeker has an average finish of 40th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Brandt Snedeker has averaged 284.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker is averaging 1.663 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -1.124 in his past five tournaments.
    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.588 this season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.0 yards) ranks 166th, while his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker sports a -0.784 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker's -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 98th on TOUR this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 128th. He has broken par 21.22% of the time (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166282.0284.0
    Greens in Regulation %15463.11%69.44%
    Putts Per Round12829.2828.7
    Par Breakers15521.22%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance16318.56%12.70%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker, who has participated in 22 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 27.3%.
    • As of now, Snedeker has accumulated 20 points, which ranks him 208th in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Snedeker produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.535.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.194, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that event).

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.588-1.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.784-1.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0730.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0291.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.474-1.124

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-74+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-67-72-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

