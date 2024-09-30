Brandon Wu betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.

In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.

Wu has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.