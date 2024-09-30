Brandon Wu betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu shot 5-under and took 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Wu has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 51st.
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Wu's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|9/29/2022
|39
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|9/30/2021
|MC
|69-71
|-4
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Wu has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 0.676 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.370 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 135th, while his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 103rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.011. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.30%.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a putts-per-round average of 29.20, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 22.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|294.1
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|66.30%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.20
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|127
|22.68%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|15.12%
|12.30%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Wu sits 153rd in the FedExCup standings with 181 points.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 5.709 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 3.957 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.637), which ranked second in the field.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.370
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.011
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.168
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.038
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.251
|0.676
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-73-66-72
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
