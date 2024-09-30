Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Blaine Hale, Jr. enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 37th-place finish in the Procore Championship his last time in competition.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Hale's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Hale's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hale has an average finish of 34th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Hale has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hale has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hale is averaging 0.866 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hale's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.3
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.81%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.36
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.92%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.91%
|14.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's best finishes
- Hale has played 17 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Hale's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.866
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-71-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-66-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
