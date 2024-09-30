PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Blaine Hale, Jr. enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 37th-place finish in the Procore Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hale at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Hale's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Hale's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hale has an average finish of 34th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Hale has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hale has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hale is averaging 0.866 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hale .

    Hale's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.3309.5
    Greens in Regulation %-64.81%70.24%
    Putts Per Round-29.3629.4
    Par Breakers-23.92%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.91%14.68%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's best finishes

    • Hale has played 17 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Hale's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.866

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-64-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC79-69+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-79+15--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC83-69+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC71-74+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-70+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-71-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-66-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3770-71-70-71-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.