Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five appearances, Hale has an average finish of 34th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Hale has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hale has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.