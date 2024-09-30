PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Bill Haas betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Bill Haas seeks better results in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship having failed to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson in 2021.

    Latest odds for Haas at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Haas has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • Haas last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Haas' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/30/2021MC72-69-3
    10/1/20203569-72-71-69-7
    9/19/20195470-71-70-73-4
    10/25/20181470-70-67-69-12

    Haas' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Haas has an average finish of 44th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Bill Haas has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Haas has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Haas is averaging -3.799 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Haas .

    Haas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.0305.4
    Greens in Regulation %-67.59%62.30%
    Putts Per Round-29.2929.2
    Par Breakers-23.84%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.90%16.27%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' best finishes

    • Haas has participated in 10 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 30%.

    Haas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.799

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-73-71-4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1869-65-69-73-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5269-68-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6468-67-75-72-62
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.