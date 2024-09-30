Bill Haas betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five appearances, Haas has an average finish of 44th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Bill Haas has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Haas has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.