Bill Haas betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Bill Haas seeks better results in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship having failed to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson in 2021.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Haas has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- Haas last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Haas' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/30/2021
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|10/1/2020
|35
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|9/19/2019
|54
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|10/25/2018
|14
|70-70-67-69
|-12
Haas' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Haas has an average finish of 44th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Bill Haas has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Haas has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Haas is averaging -3.799 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Haas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.0
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.59%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.29
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.84%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.90%
|16.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' best finishes
- Haas has participated in 10 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 30%.
Haas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.799
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|69-68-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-67-75-72
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.