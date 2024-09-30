Ben Taylor betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 2.339 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 0.945 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 2.993 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.866, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.