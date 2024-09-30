PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Taylor betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Taylor finished 73rd in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, shooting a 1-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 56th.
    • In 2023, Taylor finished 73rd (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Taylor's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20237369-69-75-74-1
    9/29/20223970-70-70-71-7
    9/19/2019MC72-73+1

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Ben Taylor has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of 1.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 1.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.607 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.6 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a -0.782 mark (166th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 78th on TOUR, while he ranks 110th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 22.46% of the time (136th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84300.6308.1
    Greens in Regulation %16561.96%72.22%
    Putts Per Round11029.1129.2
    Par Breakers13622.46%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance16819.57%13.89%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Taylor sits 184th in the FedExCup standings with 79 points.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 2.339 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 0.945 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 2.993 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.866, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.6070.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.782-1.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0690.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0661.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-1.2531.316

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4669-66-70-69-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship668-68-67-65-2053
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-75+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5264-70-68-74-46
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.