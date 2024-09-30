Ben Taylor betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Ben Taylor finished 73rd in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, shooting a 1-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 56th.
- In 2023, Taylor finished 73rd (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Taylor's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|9/29/2022
|39
|70-70-70-71
|-7
|9/19/2019
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Ben Taylor has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of 1.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 1.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.607 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.6 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a -0.782 mark (166th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 78th on TOUR, while he ranks 110th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 22.46% of the time (136th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|300.6
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|61.96%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.11
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.46%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|19.57%
|13.89%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Taylor sits 184th in the FedExCup standings with 79 points.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 2.339 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 0.945 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 2.993 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.866, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.607
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.782
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.069
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.066
|1.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.253
|1.316
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|69-66-70-69
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|68-68-67-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|64-70-68-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.